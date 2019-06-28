Friday, 28 June 2019

FOX NEWS: The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost a lot


The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost a lot



Powerful and pricey.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YladKg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)