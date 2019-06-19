FOX NEWS: Amtrak attempting to revive Gulf Coast line more than a decade after Katrina

Wednesday, 19 June 2019

Amtrak attempting to revive Gulf Coast line more than a decade after Katrina


Amtrak is actively working to revive its northern Gulf Coast train service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. Though with decreasing ridership, particularly in the states the line would pass through, and logistical issues about operating on CSX-owned tracks, the transit agency has some barriers to overcome.

