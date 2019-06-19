- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 19 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Amtrak attempting to revive Gulf Coast line more than a decade after Katrina
Amtrak attempting to revive Gulf Coast line more than a decade after Katrina
Amtrak is actively working to revive its northern Gulf Coast train service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. Though with decreasing ridership, particularly in the states the line would pass through, and logistical issues about operating on CSX-owned tracks, the transit agency has some barriers to overcome.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2L1llbr
