Tuesday, 25 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Anthony Bourdain's pals Jose Andres, Eric Ripert celebrate 'Bourdain Day' in honor of late chef
Today, the late celebrity chef would have turned 63 years old.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2YitwnO
