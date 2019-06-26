Wednesday, 26 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Arby's creates 'Megetables' in response to fake meat trend: 'Why not meat-based plants?'


Arby's creates 'Megetables' in response to fake meat trend: 'Why not meat-based plants?'



Arby's has the Megetables.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2X61vTI
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)