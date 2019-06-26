Wednesday, 26 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Black woman claims bartender at Michigan restaurant made her give up seat for white customers


Black woman claims bartender at Michigan restaurant made her give up seat for white customers



Liah Gant claims she was sitting at the bar of the J. Alexander’s in West Bloomfield on Thursday night when a bartender asked her to give up her seat so two white men could sit down.

