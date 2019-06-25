Tuesday, 25 June 2019

FOX NEWS: BMW M Next hybrid is a 21st Century M1 supercar that can drive itself


BMW M Next hybrid is a 21st Century M1 supercar that can drive itself



Inspired by the classic.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WZh4rj
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)