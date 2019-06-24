Monday, 24 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Burger King worker falls through roof and gets leg stuck: 'The rescue was very challenging'


Burger King worker falls through roof and gets leg stuck: 'The rescue was very challenging'



A strange scene unfolded at a Texas Burger King when the local fire department was called to rescue a worker apparently fell through the roof and got his leg stuck.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2FwIO0y
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)