- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 24 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Burger King worker falls through roof and gets leg stuck: 'The rescue was very challenging'
Burger King worker falls through roof and gets leg stuck: 'The rescue was very challenging'
A strange scene unfolded at a Texas Burger King when the local fire department was called to rescue a worker apparently fell through the roof and got his leg stuck.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2FwIO0y
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment