Thursday, 20 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Correction: Phoenix Airport-TSA Officers Injured story


Authorities say two Transportation Security Administration officers were injured while subduing a man who tried to rush through a checkpoint Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

