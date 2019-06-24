- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 24 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Couple creates DIY wedding cake from Costco sheet cakes and Trader Joe's flowers, spends less than $50
Jessica Hoyle-King, of San Antonio, tells Fox News that her brother and his new bride were hoping to save as much money as possible for their honeymoon in Rome.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2xdyh65
