Tuesday, 25 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Dairy Queen launches Zero Gravity Blizzard in honor of the moon landing 50th anniversary


Dairy Queen launches Zero Gravity Blizzard in honor of the moon landing 50th anniversary



The moon is no longer made of cheese.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IKWmrA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)