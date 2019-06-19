Wednesday, 19 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Del Taco to launch Beyond Meat burritos after huge success of plant-based tacos


Del Taco to launch Beyond Meat burritos after huge success of plant-based tacos



Del Taco is moving its burritos beyond beef with the release of their newest plant-based options.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IsPRJQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)