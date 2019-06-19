Wednesday, 19 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Delivery man who rescued girls from alleged abuse honored


Delivery man who rescued girls from alleged abuse honored



Kentucky police have honored a pizza delivery driver they say rescued two girls who were being abused by their father.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/31HuBHN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)