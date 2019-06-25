Tuesday, 25 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Drones cause diversions, dozens of delays at Singapore's Changi Airport


Drones cause diversions, dozens of delays at Singapore's Changi Airport



Drones are tripping up traffic at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2J41Qwq
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)