Friday, 28 June 2019
FOX NEWS: E-scooter death reignites safety concerns as devices grow in popularity
E-scooter death reignites safety concerns as devices grow in popularity
Across the country, the recent onslaught of electric scooters has been compared to a foreign invasion crafted by millennials. The long-necked robots on wheels, lurking in clumsy packs on street corners, have been met with mixed emotions.
