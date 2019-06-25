- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 25 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Four people, 3 critical, airlifted to US after cruise line tour bus crashes in Bahamas
Four people, 3 critical, airlifted to US after cruise line tour bus crashes in Bahamas
Several people were airlifted back to the U.S. after sustaining “serious or critical injuries” in the Bahamas Monday morning when a Carnival Cruise Line tour bus crashed and overturned.
via FOX NEWS
