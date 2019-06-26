- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 26 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Houston restaurant owners apologize after patron is identified as 'fat' and 'gay' on receipt
Houston restaurant owners apologize after patron is identified as 'fat' and 'gay' on receipt
A man who visited the Plush Bar & Grill in Houston says he won’t be returning after spotting an upsetting message on his receipt.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Fxpctq
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment