Tuesday, 25 June 2019
FOX NEWS: International passengers reportedly bypass customs at Newark Airport due to ‘mix-up’
A passenger claims that after landing at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, he and other passengers were led through the wrong door and were able to bypass customs completely.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2xfEr5v
