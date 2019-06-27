Thursday, 27 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Investigation launched after Holland America cruise ship appears to just miss pod of humpback whales


Investigation launched after Holland America cruise ship appears to just miss pod of humpback whales



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) confirmed to Fox News that an investigation is under way.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XAUfPd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)