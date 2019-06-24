Monday, 24 June 2019

FOX NEWS: KFC owner petitioning for Michelin star recognition: 'Good food is for everyone'


KFC owner petitioning for Michelin star recognition: 'Good food is for everyone'



Sam Edelman, 37, who owns a KFC outpost in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia, wants it to be “recognized as not just a fast food place.”

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Y9X7PX
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)