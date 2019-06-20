- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 20 June 2019
FOX NEWS: KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run
KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run
KFC will soon mash Cheetos into your chicken sandwiches, freeing you up from the responsibility of doing it yourself.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2x4v7S9
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment