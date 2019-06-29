Saturday, 29 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette sold for $2.7 million at charity auction


Last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette sold for $2.7 million at charity auction



Record-setting ride.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2FFFalf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)