Tuesday, 25 June 2019

FOX NEWS: LongHorn Steakhouse's new Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream is worth trying, but it's pretty weird


LongHorn Steakhouse's new Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream is worth trying, but it's pretty weird



Steak is great and ice cream is great, so why not put them together? OK, that might sound like a really strange pairing, but LongHorn Steakhouse is giving it a shot.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2N8APx0
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)