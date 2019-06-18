Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Man rushes Phoenix airport checkpoint; 2 officers injured


Man rushes Phoenix airport checkpoint; 2 officers injured



Authorities say two Transportation Security Administration officers were injured while subduing a man who tried to rush through a checkpoint Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Xo2ttY
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)