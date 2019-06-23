Sunday, 23 June 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's employees catch woman dropping child off so she could go gambling without him: 'He drives me crazy'


McDonald's employees catch woman dropping child off so she could go gambling without him: 'He drives me crazy'



A mother looking to win big at a casino may have lost big time after leaving her child unsupervised at a nearby McDonald’s.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2XrWBQd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)