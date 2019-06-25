Tuesday, 25 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Meghan Markle debuts more diamonds on engagement ring


Meghan Markle debuts more diamonds on engagement ring



They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend – and Duchess Meghan evidently agrees.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Y9NCAd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)