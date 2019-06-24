- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 24 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Online knitting community Ravelry bans posts supporting Trump administration, likens such posts to 'support for white supremacy'
“Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy," the announcement reads.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WZviZi
