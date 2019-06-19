Wednesday, 19 June 2019

FOX NEWS: People have actually bought the $25,000-droid sold at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge


People have actually bought the $25,000-droid sold at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge



Everyone knows that theme park souvenirs are expensive, but this takes things to a new level.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/31MjkpN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)