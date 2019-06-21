Friday, 21 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate sold for $10.8 million


Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate sold for $10.8 million



Late pop star Prince’s 6-acre Turks and Caicos compound has been sold.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2RtjLR5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)