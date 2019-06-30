Sunday, 30 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman wearing see-through top kicked off plane for 'disruptive behavior': 'I was in shock'


Woman wearing see-through top kicked off plane for 'disruptive behavior': 'I was in shock'



A woman was kicked off a flight after passengers complained about her revealing outfit, but the airline says it was her behavior, not her outfit, that got her in trouble.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31TKbjw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)