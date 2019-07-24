Wednesday, 24 July 2019

FOX NEWS: 2-year-old injured at Atlanta airport after climbing onto baggage belt, being sent to TSA luggage room


2-year-old injured at Atlanta airport after climbing onto baggage belt, being sent to TSA luggage room



“I wanted to jump in and try to go get him but they didn’t allow me. I was just freaking out," the boy's mother said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LEtUdn
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)