- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 4 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Air passenger declares he's God, storms cockpit to 'end terrorism'; flight grounded: reports
Air passenger declares he's God, storms cockpit to 'end terrorism'; flight grounded: reports
A passenger on a flight headed to New York City from Puerto Rico Wednesday tried to enter the cockpit while shouting he was God in an episode that forced the pilot to ground the plane, reports said.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JmdgMg
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment