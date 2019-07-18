Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Airbnb host’s sheet of bathroom rules sparks confusion: 'How sinister is that?'


Airbnb host’s sheet of bathroom rules sparks confusion: 'How sinister is that?'



This AirBnb host has very specific rules for using the bathroom.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LsmWrQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)