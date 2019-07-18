Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Airline deletes tweet about where to sit on plane to best survive crash


Airline deletes tweet about where to sit on plane to best survive crash



An airline reportedly deleted a Wednesday morning tweet hours later that gave statistics of where on an airplane passengers are most likely to survive a fatal crash.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LZGmnA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)