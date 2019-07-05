Friday, 5 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Alitalia airline apologizes for using actor in blackface to play Barack Obama in promotional video


Alitalia airline apologizes for using actor in blackface to play Barack Obama in promotional video



The Italian airline has removed the promotional video.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30g6fn2
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)