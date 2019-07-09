- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 9 July 2019
FOX NEWS: American Airlines apologizes after doctor was allegedly told to 'cover up' outfit with a blanket
American Airlines apologizes after doctor was allegedly told to 'cover up' outfit with a blanket
Tisha Rowe had already boarded her flight in Jamaica when a flight attendant pulled her aside and asked her to deplane “for a talk,” she claims.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2S8uwZ9
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment