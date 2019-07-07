Sunday, 7 July 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines disputes man's claim that dog was too heavy to fly


American Airlines disputes man's claim that dog was too heavy to fly



Social media may have prevented a writer’s travel plans from going to the dogs.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Xwj6UX
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)