Sunday, 28 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Arby's promises to 'bring the meat' to Area 51: 'Aliens deserve the best meat on Earth'


Arby's promises to 'bring the meat' to Area 51: 'Aliens deserve the best meat on Earth'



There may or may not be aliens at Area 51, but thanks to Arby’s, there will be meat.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MljjUk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)