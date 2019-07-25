Thursday, 25 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Armed police surround machine gun-equipped car owned by 'Mad Max' fan


Armed police surround machine gun-equipped car owned by 'Mad Max' fan



At least he doesn't have to "face the wheel"

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2K55t5z
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)