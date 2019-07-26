Friday, 26 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Bahamian tourism officials working to 'mitigate' risks following fatal shark attack


Bahamian tourism officials working to 'mitigate' risks following fatal shark attack



In recent weeks, three devastating shark attacks near the Bahamas killed one victim and injured two others.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Mj0v80
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)