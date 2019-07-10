Wednesday, 10 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Bride shamed for $165G wedding paid for by parents: 'I lost my job a month after getting engaged'


Bride shamed for $165G wedding paid for by parents: 'I lost my job a month after getting engaged'



A bride is getting dragged for having an elaborate wedding that set her back a whopping $165,000.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XCUHNQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)