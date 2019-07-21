Sunday, 21 July 2019

FOX NEWS: British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over safety, security concerns


British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over safety, security concerns



British Airways and Lufthansa said Saturday that they were temporarily suspending flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo over unspecified safety and security concerns.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XVb8Vz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)