- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 21 July 2019
FOX NEWS: British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over safety, security concerns
British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over safety, security concerns
British Airways and Lufthansa said Saturday that they were temporarily suspending flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo over unspecified safety and security concerns.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XVb8Vz
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment