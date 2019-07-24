- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 24 July 2019
FOX NEWS: California residents fleeing to Nevada, Arizona as housing bubbles prices them out
California residents fleeing to Nevada, Arizona as housing bubbles prices them out
As the California housing bubble continues to squeeze out middle-class homeowners -- with some living on the street, in their cars or in illegal boats -- a growing number of people are moving out and heading east.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MaTHte
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment