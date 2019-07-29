- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 29 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger tweets support for union's call to set standards for emotional support animals
Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger tweets support for union's call to set standards for emotional support animals
“Passengers too often bring aboard flights animals that should not be on an airplane. This must stop,” Sullenberger tweeted.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2SPKjfH
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment