Monday, 29 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger tweets support for union's call to set standards for emotional support animals


Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger tweets support for union's call to set standards for emotional support animals



“Passengers too often bring aboard flights animals that should not be on an airplane. This must stop,” Sullenberger tweeted.

