- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 18 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Chef fired for pouring 'boiling' butter down coworker's pants 'for a crack and a laugh'
Chef fired for pouring 'boiling' butter down coworker's pants 'for a crack and a laugh'
A chef at a luxury hotel in England claims that he was seriously burned when another chef poured “boiling butter” down his pants as a cruel joke.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XXAYDC
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment