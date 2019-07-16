Tuesday, 16 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Chinese airline's new ad focuses on the bad decisions travelers make, instantly becomes a hit


Chinese airline's new ad focuses on the bad decisions travelers make, instantly becomes a hit



China Airlines' current campaign focuses on the things travelers bring back home — for better or for worse.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2kbN4LC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)