Sunday, 28 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to scarf down Hooters chicken wings for 12 hours straight


Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to scarf down Hooters chicken wings for 12 hours straight



Joey Chestnut conquered hot dogs, so now he’s moving on to Hooters.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30ZFOlO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)