Sunday, 21 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple surprised on wedding day by man who received their 11-year-old son's heart: 'It’s something we’ve always wanted'


Couple surprised on wedding day by man who received their 11-year-old son's heart: 'It’s something we’ve always wanted'



A couple received one of the best possible gifts on their wedding day: the chance to hear their late son’s heart beating one more time.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Yj9EE4
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)