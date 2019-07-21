FOX NEWS: Couple surprised on wedding day by man who received their 11-year-old son's heart: 'It’s something we’ve always wanted'

- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 21 July 2019
Couple surprised on wedding day by man who received their 11-year-old son's heart: 'It’s something we’ve always wanted'
A couple received one of the best possible gifts on their wedding day: the chance to hear their late son’s heart beating one more time.
