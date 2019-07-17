FOX NEWS: Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met over box of mac and cheese

- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 17 July 2019
Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met over box of mac and cheese
Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met over box of mac and cheese
A newlywed couple from Hawaii took their wedding photos at a local Costco to commemorate the place where they first fell in love.
