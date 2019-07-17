Wednesday, 17 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met over box of mac and cheese


A newlywed couple from Hawaii took their wedding photos at a local Costco to commemorate the place where they first fell in love.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LoGCNt
