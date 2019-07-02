Tuesday, 2 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Customer allegedly throws scalding hot coffee at Burger King worker


Customer allegedly throws scalding hot coffee at Burger King worker



A Burger King employee was seriously burned after a customer allegedly threw scalding hot coffee at her.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XHJ4nU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)