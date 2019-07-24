- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 24 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Deli owner slammed over 'hateful' free food offer for patrons who mention 'send her back' chant
Deli owner slammed over 'hateful' free food offer for patrons who mention 'send her back' chant
One deli owner in California has sparked outcry for recently offering a free side dish to customers who said “send her back” while ordering.
