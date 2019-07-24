Wednesday, 24 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Deli owner slammed over 'hateful' free food offer for patrons who mention 'send her back' chant


Deli owner slammed over 'hateful' free food offer for patrons who mention 'send her back' chant



One deli owner in California has sparked outcry for recently offering a free side dish to customers who said “send her back” while ordering.

